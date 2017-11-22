EUROPA LEAGUE: Austria Wien defender Kadri Mohammed confident of a great game against AC Milan

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed has expressed optimism ahead of his side's clash with Serie A giants AC Milan in the Europa League clash on Thursday.

Kadri believes Austria Wien will beat the Italian giants when both teams clash in the competition on Thursday, 23 November 2017 despite playing away.

Speaking to Class Sports’ Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang ahead of their game at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Italy, the former Ashgold defender said although it will be difficult to beat Milan at home, nothing is impossible in football.

“It is not often that a Ghanaian player gets the opportunity to play against a team as big as AC Milan.

It was tough when we played them at home, a game in which we lost but if you look at our away record, we have been able to pick four points from a possible six points," he said.

"Milan is a very big team and there is no doubt about it but anything is possible in football. This is the attitude we would take to the San Siro and hopefully we would come back home with at least a point,” he said.

The 21-year-old defender is the only Ghanaian player in the Europa League this season and has featured 837 minutes all season in the Austrian Bundesliga, appearing in 13 games in the process.

He has played full time in all four group games against Milan, Rijeka and AEK Athens.

Austria Wien lie in third place, two points behind Greek side AEK Athens and four points behind leaders AC Milan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)