Europa League: Bernard Tekpetey registers assist in Ludogorets victory

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey was instrumental in Ludogorets' Europa League victory over newly-crowned Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Bernard Tekpetey assisted a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad. It was the striker's 10th goal contribution of the season, and he hopes to make Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar.

Ludogorets' dominant start paid off when they took the lead after 40 minutes, as Rick played in Denny Gropper with a lovely backheel, before the left-back drilled a shot towards goal that was too powerful for the goalkeeper to keep out.

HJK nearly replied against the run of play, as Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari found himself one-on-one with Sergio Padt, but the Dutchman rushed out to make the save.

A right-footed effort from Bernard Tekpetey went narrowly wide, but the Ghanaian was instrumental in doubling Ludogorets' lead on 65 minutes, winning possession in his own half before charging down the pitch and rounding the HJK goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old got the ball caught under his feet and did well to recover as he teed up Rick, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Bernard Tekpetey has scored six goals and recorded four assists in all competitions this season.