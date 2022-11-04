Europa League: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh misses Freiburg draw at Qarabag

Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was rested as Freiburg finished their Europa League group stage campaign with a stalemate at Qarabag on Thursday.

Kyereh was one of several regulars left out of the squad for the Azerbaijan trip, but the Germans came away with a point.

They drew 1-1 to maintain their lead in the Europa League and advance to the knockout stages.

Kyereh's compatriot Kofi Owusu scored a crucial goal for Qarabag, whose European adventure continues in the Conference League.

Kyereh, who was born in Germany, joined Freiburg from second-tier side St Pauli at the start of the season and has so far been involved in three goals, scoring two and assisting one.

The 26-year-old is expected to be named to Ghana's World Cup squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.