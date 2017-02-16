Europa League: Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah to earn US$ 20,000 if Anderlecht eliminate Zenit St Petersburg

Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah will pocket US$ 20,000 each if Anderlecht progress to the round of 16 of the UEAF Europa League.

The Belgian giants face a difficult task on Thursday against Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg in the first leg of the last 32 tie.

Anderlect will earn 750,000 euros for qualifying to the next round the club have planned to distribute it to the players.

Acheampong and Sowah have been key for the club in the domestic league and Europe campaign.

