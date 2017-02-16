Europa League: Ghana starlet Bernard Tekpetey excluded from Schalke 04 squad to face PAOK

Ghana AFCON star Bernard Tekpetey did not travel with the Schalke 04 squad to Greece to face PAOK in the Europa League round of 32 first leg qualifier.

Tekpetey had shown a lot of promise at the just ended Nations Cup in Gabon and was expected to continue his exploits at club level.

But he was not in coach Markus Weinzierl's 22-man squad which travelled on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old made two appearances for the Royal Blues in the Group stage before leaving for the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Ralf Fährmann, Timon Wellenreuther, Alexander Nübel

Defenders: Benedikt Höwedes, Sead Kolasinac, Thilo Kehrer, Holger Badstuber, Sascha Riether, Naldo, Matija Nastasic, Phil Neumann

Midfield: Johannes Geis, Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Dennis Aogo, Benjamin Stambouli, Daniel Caligiuri*, Alessandro Schöpf

Attackers: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Guido Burgstaller, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

