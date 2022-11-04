Europa League: Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo praises Sheriff Tiraspol teammates for strong finish

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has lauded his Sheriff Tiraspol teammates after beating Omonia Nicosia to finish third in Group E of the Europa League.

The former Inter Allies left-back featured as Sheriff scored late to drop into the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"Very strong win yesterday and it was a great experience and pleasure playing in Champions League qualifiers and Europa League group stage. Thanks for all the support throughout this time, see you next year Europa league conference," he wrote on Facebook.

Rasheen Akanbi's 87th minute winner ensured the Moldovan giants completed the group stage with victory.

Kpozo played all six games at the group stage and has been an integral member of the team since joining in the summer transfer window.

He moved to Sheriff Tiraspol after leaving Swedish club Ostersunds.