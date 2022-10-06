Europa League: Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah on target in Arsenal victory Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal moved to the top of Europa League Group A with a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates on Thursday night, with Eddie Nketiah scoring.

With a simple tap in, the former England youth international of Ghanaian descent opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later, Arsenal were 2-0 up after Fabio Vieira teed up Holding for a thumping header before Vieira rounded off the scoring.

The 23-year-old started on Thursday after admitting in a recent interview that he has been left frustrated by the lack of playing time he is getting at Arsenal so far this season.

Nketiah looked set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the start of the summer transfer window with his contract expiring, but he ultimately decided to sign a new five-year deal.

But he has only played 258 minutes, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta happy with the impressive Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli leading the Gunners attack.

"Yes, everyone wants to play football," he said when asked if he was frustrated by his lack of opportunities. "The coach has a tough decision and it is up to me to keep working when I get the opportunity, on the field or in training, to show why I should be playing."

‘I am confident that as the season goes on, I will get opportunities and it is up to me to take them," he added. "I will keep pushing to show I deserve more minutes — complaining never really gets you anywhere."