Europa League: Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu nets second goal of the campaign as Qarabag stun Olympiacos

Former Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu was target for Qarabag FK when they stunned Olympiacos at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Owusu scored one of the goals to ensure the Azerbaijani champions return from Greece with a resounding 3-0 victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward scored the opening goal of the match in the 68th minute after receiving a killer pass from Brazilian midfielder Kady Iuri Borges.

Owusu's effort from the edge of the box after a great a first touch control went beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

Qarabag doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute through Montenegrin defender Marko Vesovic following a terrible mistake by the hosts.

Ramil Sheydayev rounded off the massive victory for the Azerbaijani club with wonderful goal with four minutes to full-time.

Owusu has scored in back-to-back Europa League games and has taken his season's tally in all competitions to 6 goals in 17 matches.