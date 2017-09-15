Europa League: Kassim Nuhu excels in Young Boys 1-1 stalemate with Partizan Belgrade

Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu had an excellent performance in Young Boys’ 1-1 stalemate at home to Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Kassim who lasted the entire duration of the game was his usual best and guided his side to avoid defeat in the game.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Jankovic but Young Boys striker Fassnacht restored parity 3 minutes later to leave the game open.

The sides threw punches at each other in a fiercely contested game but none could find the back for the net after the early exchanges.

Kassim was called on duty on several occasions but he earned the respect of all as he responded in an excellent fashion.

Young Boys, who are currently on top of the Swiss Super League league, will have to up their game in their next clash in the competition as a 1-1 home draw appears very disappointing for their fans.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu

