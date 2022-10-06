Europa League: Osman Bukari misses Red Star Belgrade’s massive win against Ferencvarosi

Red Star Belgrade handled the absence of star player Osman Bukari admirably on Thursday, defeating Ferencvarosi in the Europa League.

Bukari was injured during training and, despite Belgrade's medical team's best efforts, he was declared unavailable.

However, his absence was not as felt as expected, with Red Star Belgrade winning 4-1 at home to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

They remain at the bottom, but will be hoping for a similar result when they travel to Hungary to face Ferencvarosi again next week.

Red Star Belgrade will be hoping that Bukari is fit for the game.

Bukari has scored seven goals in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade following his summer move from Gent.