Europa League: Osman Bukari starts in Red Star Belgrade victory over Trabzonspor

Osman Bukari was in fine form on Thursday night, creating two goals as Red Star Belgrade defeated Trabzonspor in the Europa League.

The Ghana international assisted both of Red Star Belgrade's goals in the 2-1 victory, boosting the Serbian giants' chances of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

Red Star took the lead in the 37th minute with Osman Bukari teeing up the winger Aleksandar Katai, whose first time strike flew into the top corner.

A frantic end to the half saw Anastasios Bakasetas’ long range free-kick take a deflection on its way in to make it 1-1 at the break.

But another Osman Bukari assist, this time a brilliant cross, saw the hosts take the lead shortly after the hour mark as Aleksandar Pesic poked in from close range.

With the two assists, the 23-year-old winger has recorded 12 goal contributions in 21 appearances this season.