Europa League: Osman Bukari’s Red Star Belgrade exit competition

Osman Bukari was in action on Thursday as Red Star Belgrade suffered a crushing defeat to Monaco, effectively ending the Serbian giants' European campaign.

Red Star Belgrade were defeated 4-1 in a must-win game, finishing bottom of their Europa League group.

Finishing last means they won't even make the Europa Conference League playoffs. Their European adventure, which began in the Champions League, has ended in disappointment.

The Ghana winger, however, can be proud of himself because he was one of the few players who excelled in Europe for Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old appeared in a combined nine Champions League and Europa League games. He had three goals and two assists.

He will now concentrate on helping Red Star Belgrade defend their Serbian championship and the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.