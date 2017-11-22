EUROPA LEAGUE: Tottenham Hotspurs target Kassim Nuhu travels with Young Boys to Belgrade for Partizan clash

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adam travelled with Swiss Super League side Young Boys FC to Serbia for the Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade.

The in-form Ghana center back who is on the wishlist of English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs made the 20-man list for the trip and is expected to start the game on Thursday.

Kassim who has been in an incredible shape for the Swiss Super League leaders is expected to aid his side to pick maximum points in the game as they chase their first win in the competition.

Young Boys are placed 3rd on the table with three points from three draws and a defeat as they have failed to pick a win in the competition.

Young Boys were handed 1-0 home defeat by Partizan Belgrade a fortnight ago at their own backyard and are expected to fight selflessly to record their first win of the competition to re-ignite their hopes of making it to the quarter final of the competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

