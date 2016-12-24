Europe based Black Stars players arrive in Ghana for Christmas holidays

A galaxy of the Black Stars players who are based in Europe have arrived in Ghana for the Christmas holidays as they look to catch up time with family before the Africa Cup of Nations.

In-form Baba Rahman who plays for German giants Schalke 04 is in town with Spain based Razak Brimah expected to arrive this evening.

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful, Sivasspor’s John Boye and his central defensive partner Jonathan Mensah are all in the country.

Italy-based Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Afriyie Acquah, Alfred Duncan and Godfred Donsah are all expected in Ghana tonight.

The only players who will miss the Christmas festivity are England based Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Atsu who will all be in action during that period.

