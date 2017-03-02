Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Evans Mensah bags brace in two minutes to help HJK clobber HIFK in Finnish Cup

Published on: 02 March 2017
Evans Mensah

Evans Mensah scored a brace in two minutes to help HJK Helsinki thump  HIFK in the Finnish Cup on Wednesday.

The former Inter Allies winger scored in first on 63 minutes and the second two minutes later after Akseli Pelvas had opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

Alfredo Morelos grabbed the fourth goal on the 90th minute mark.

Mensah has been impressive for the Finnish side joining them last year on an initial short-term deal before being handed a contract extension.

