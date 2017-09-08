Evans Mensah scores season's 8th league goal as HJK widen gap in Finnish topflight

Evans Mensah scored his 8th league goal of the season as leaders HJK beat VPS 3-0 away in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Friday.

The former Ghana youth star was on target in the 27th minute to double HJK's lead.

Nigeria's Vincent Onovo had opened the scoring on 11 minutes.

Gambia star Demba Savage scored the third on the 32nd minute mark.

Former Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration of the match.

