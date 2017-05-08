Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ever improving Ebenezer Ofori returns to training a day after Stuttgarts win over Erzgebirge

Published on: 08 May 2017
Ghanaian Ebenezer Ofori

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori who can play in midfield returned to training with his Stuttgart team mates barely a day after the 3-0 thumping of Erzgebirge.

Ofori, has been in sensational form for promotion chasing Stuttgart since joining them in the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian has played in 7 league games and most importantly has featured in the last three league games.

Stuttgart are sitting top of the Bundesliga 2 with 66 points and on their way up.

 

 

