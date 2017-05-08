Ever improving Ebenezer Ofori returns to training a day after Stuttgarts win over Erzgebirge
E. Ofori
In-form Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori who can play in midfield returned to training with his Stuttgart team mates barely a day after the 3-0 thumping of Erzgebirge.
Ofori, has been in sensational form for promotion chasing Stuttgart since joining them in the January transfer window.
The Ghanaian has played in 7 league games and most importantly has featured in the last three league games.
Stuttgart are sitting top of the Bundesliga 2 with 66 points and on their way up.
Training am Tag nach dem Heimsieg. Von der Startelf trainieren Josip #Brekalo und Ebenezer #Ofori auf dem Platz. #VfB pic.twitter.com/8sU910JCoR
— VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) May 8, 2017