Ever improving Ebenezer Ofori returns to training a day after Stuttgarts win over Erzgebirge

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori who can play in midfield returned to training with his Stuttgart team mates barely a day after the 3-0 thumping of Erzgebirge.

Ofori, has been in sensational form for promotion chasing Stuttgart since joining them in the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian has played in 7 league games and most importantly has featured in the last three league games.

Stuttgart are sitting top of the Bundesliga 2 with 66 points and on their way up.

Training am Tag nach dem Heimsieg. Von der Startelf trainieren Josip #Brekalo und Ebenezer #Ofori auf dem Platz. #VfB pic.twitter.com/8sU910JCoR — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) May 8, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)