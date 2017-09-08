Evergreen Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary insists Pharaohs will fight for World Cup slot

Egypt's evergreen goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary remains defiant about his side's 2018 World Cup chances, insisting they will not blow the opportunity.

The Pharaohs are closing in qualification to Russia after beating Uganda 1-0 in Alexandria in a Group E clash on Tuesday.

The North African giants are hot favourites as a win over Congo next month will put them in pole position to secure the sole ticket.

And veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary insists the players won't blow the chance to represent their country at the global showpiece.

“The World Cup is a dream that we need to reach out for, the fans and all the Egyptian sports community have to back us up,” ONSport satellite channel.

“Every single player in the Egyptian squad has his heart set on the same dream, and by all means this is not an easy time for any of us.

“We will not give up on the World Cup dream, this is something the Egyptian fans want more than anything,” he added.

The victory put Egypt on top of Group E again with nine points, two ahead of second-placed Uganda.

Ghana sit third with five points and Congo languish at the bottom of the group with only one point.

