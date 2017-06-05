Everton move for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman hangs in the balance

Ghana defender Baba Rahman's proposed move to English Premier League side Everton on loan from rivals Chelsea is hanging in a balance because of his protracted injury problems.

The Toffees have asked about signing the left-back from the Blues but an extended date for his recovery from a knee injury has left the deal teetering in the brink of collapse.

Everton were supposed to face a tough fight for the Ghanaian as he was poised to go back on loan at German side Schalke.

Schalke have now said their plans to extend Rahman's loan from Chelsea will depend on his recovery from the knee injury that has kept him out since January.

This also means that Everton will revise their plans of grabbing the player as he would nhot have recovered from the setback before the start of their pre-season training.

The Ghana international spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga side, but has been out of action since he was injured at the African Nations Cup.

The 22-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in January while playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations, however, he was expected to be match fit for August following a successful rehabilitation.

However the latest tests on the knee suggests that he will not be fit by the date set by doctors in the initial analysis.

Baba joined Chelsea for £14m from Augsburg in 2015 but struggled to make an impression on Jose Mourinho then Antonio Conte, who brought in Marcos Alonso.

Schalke signed him on loan last year only to see his season cut short in January.

Chelsea are keen to see how he returns as they believe he still has the potential to succeed in the Premier League.

However, playing regular competitive football in the Bundesliga is considered the next best step.

