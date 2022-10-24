Everton podcaster furious about 'absurd' Jordan Ayew incident in win over Crystal Palace

Everton podcaster and football scout Ryan Williams was incensed following a Jordan Ayew incident during the Toffees' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at home.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon, and Dwight McNeil all scored for Everton in Sunday’s impressive 3-0 victory at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace.

Despite the victory, Williams vented on Twitter, even going so far as to call the decision of referee Simon Hooper not to show Ghana international a yellow card in the second half, despite his persistent fouling, "absurd."

"This is absurd. The refereeing is just completely one-sided at this point. Ayew with another aggressive play that was a foul, no call, no card, and then a foul on DCL," he raged.

Palace received four cautions in total, three of which came in the 68th minute, demonstrating how excessively aggressive they occasionally were in the second half.

However, the fact that their opponents felt the need to play so roughshod should be a testament to how well the hosts were performing at the time.

Ayew has made 11 appearances this season with one assist.