Evicted striker Raphael Dwamena finally leaves Black Stars pre-AFCON camp

Striker Raphael Dwamena has left Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations camp base in Al Ain, UAE after an extended stay.

The 21-year-old was dropped from the provisional squad but was asked to stay on by head coach Avram Grant.

Dwamena impressed in training during the non-residential sessions in Accra but could not make the final squad for the tournament in Gabon.

He left Dubai on Tuesday before the team's pre-tournament friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor.

The former Sogakope Red Bull Academy boy will rejoin his club Austria Lustenau to continue his rich vein of scoring form.

He netted 18 league goals in 21 appearances before the winter break.

