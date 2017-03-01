Ex-AC Milan star Kevin Boateng confident Napoli can overturn deficit against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Kevin-Prince Boateng believes Napoli can overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian side must score at least two unanswered goals to advance to the quarter-finals.

The visitors took the lead after Keylor Navas was caught off guard by a superb Lorenzo Insigne strike inside eight at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema headed the equaliser past Pepe Reina from Dani Carvajal's cross 11 minutes later.

Toni Kroos put the hosts ahead early in the second half, before a stunning volley from Casemiro sealed the win.

But Kevin-Boateng, who plays for Spanish side Las Palmas, insists the Italian side has the men to overturn the deficit.

"I have played against Napoli at the San Paolo and it is very difficult to win, it can happen all over. If Napoli get the right day and play like they did, they can beat Real Madrid and send them home. " he said

Napoli will host the second leg on 7 March, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

