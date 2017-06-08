Ex-AC Milan star Sulley Muntari reveals dream to to set up academy in Ghana

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has announced his plans to set up an academy in the country.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan player claims he has established contacts with agents and clubs abroad to assist him.

''I am planning to set up an academy in Ghana. I have spoken to some agents and clubs. And they wanna help me raise talents,'' disclosed in an interview on Starr FM.

Muntari was spotted playing Osei Kyeretwei Senior High School at the inter-schools and colleges.

He was named in the Ghana U17 squad which failed to qualify for the African Championship in 2001.

The former Portsmouth and Sunderland star was then side by Liberty Professionals who then sold him to Udinese in Italy.

