Ex-Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey's disgraced ex-wife loses landmark divorce payout

The former wife of Nii Odartey Lamptey has lost a claim for a 50% share of the fortunes of the former Ghana and Anderlecht star in a heart-wrenching infidelity drama which rocked the West African nation four years ago.

An Accra High Court has ruled on Wednesday Gloria Appiah committed 'adultery' when she gave birth to three children out of wedlock and subsequently quashed her motion to be awarded half of the property of the former footballer.

Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey who finally put finality to the winding legal battle also ordered the estranged wife to vacate the footballer's plush 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon within 30 days.

"I thank God for taking me through this fight successfully because I didn’t know how far I could go. I’m grateful that the toils that I have gone through for the past 21 years did not go in vain. Though I’ve lost a few properties, I’m very content that at the end of this case, I have retained most of them and I’m still alive too," he told Starrsportsgh's Alexander Anyankwaa

“When I was informed that the [three] children were not mine, I know how I felt. Playing the role of a father to children I thought were mine for 21 years and realizing otherwise later, I nearly committed suicide. God gave me renewed energy and courage to withstand these pains and today, I can say I have gotten over them all.

“And today, with the final judgement, I thank God that my properties, my school and others I have kept them. She can take the little awarded her. Today the divorce has been granted and that burden that was on me is gone. Now, I’m a free and happy man, ready to start life again.

DNA results revealed then 42-year-old never fathered any of his three children after 20-years of marriage in a chilling expose' which marked a dramatic end to the relationship.

Lamptey has insisted he never asked his estranged wife to bonk other men to get pregnant for him over claims he was 'impotent'.

The ex-Ghana star, who has now has two children with movie star Ruweida Yakubu, endured a massive emotional breakdown and needed therapy to heal the wounds.

The judgment should serve as a warning to other millionaire sporting stars and the women they decide to tie their future to.

By Patrick Akoto

