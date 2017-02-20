Ex-Arsenal ace Emmanuel Frimpong terminates contract with Russian side Arsenal Tula

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has left Russian club Arsenal Tula after mutually terminating his contract with the club.

Tula have released a statement on Monday evening confirming the 25-year-old has left the club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the club.

According to General Director Dmitry Balashov: "Frimpong has left Tula."

The former England youth midfielder, who is capped once by Ghana, joined Tula along with defender Awal Mohammed last summer but both players have now left the club.

Awal quit earlier and is pondering a possible move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

But Frimpong played three times for the club and debuted for them wearing his catchphrase 'DENCH' at the back of his jersey.

The midfielder is now a free agent and would head to either the Major League Soccer or join a Scandinavian side where the transfer still remains opened.

After leaving Arsenal in 2014 joined Barnsley before heading to FK Ufa in the Russian Premier League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)