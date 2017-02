Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong boasts: ''No-one bigger than me in Sweden''

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong claims he is bigger than any player in Sweden after signing for newly-promoted top-flight side Eskilstuna.

The former Arsenal player signed a two-year contract on Tuesday after terminating his contract with Russian Premier League side Arsenal Tula.

After landing in the Scandivanian country, Frimpong told Aftonbladet: "I know nothing really about the players in the Swedish Premier League. But I know that no one is like Frimpong.

"Name a player who is bigger than Frimpong?

"Okay, all respect for Källström as a player. I met him at Spartak Moscow, and he's a great player. But he is not like Frimpong. There is just one Emmanuel Frimpong."

