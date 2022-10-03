Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum congratulates David Ocloo on Hearts of Oak appointment 

Former Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has congratulated his assistant David Ocloo on his appointment as deputy coach of Hearts of Oak.

David Ocloo worked with Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum at Asante Kotoko last season.

The duo guided The Porcupine Warriors to win the Ghana Premier League title last season.

Ocloo was without a club following Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum resignation from the club together with his backroom staff.

Hearts of Oak has appointed David Ocloo to work in the interim ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The club confirmed on Sunday, 2 October 2022: ''His appointment takes immediate effect and forms part of the club's restructuring exercise of the technical team.

''In the interim, Ocloo will act as the Head Coach and will be assisted by Samuel Nii Noi until a substantive coach is appointed in the near future. He is expected to lead the team's preparations ahead of this weekend's Confederation Cup first leg against Real Bamako of Mali in Bamako.''

"Congratulations David on your appointment as Hearts of Oak assistant coach . I wish you all the best", Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum congratulated David Ocloo his appointment.