Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe urges the club to appoint Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says Bashir Hayford is the perfect coach to bring back the glory days of the club.

Hayford, who resigned from his role as coach of the AshantiGold in the first round of the current campaign, guided the Porcupine Warriors to clinch the 2007/08 league title.

And Bekoe believes the Hayford could be the man to resuscitate the club's sinking season due the good job he did during his time with the club.

"Bashir Hayford is the right man for the Kotoko job” Bekoe said in an interview with Kuamsi based Abusua FM.

Bekoe added, "Coach Bash really loved Kotoko those days when he was coaching the club and the spirit of the team lifted him up. I am not campaigning for him to be handed the Kotoko job but I can tell you he’s the right man for the job."

"Bash had a very good relationship with playing body and that is why he excelled at the club.’’

"Those days the conversation he would have with you before a game alone was enough to ginger us perform on the pitch."