Ex-Bechem United striker Francis Afriyie joins Mexican side Murcielagos FC

Mexican side Murcielagos FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie on a two-year deal.

The former Bechem United was presented to the fans of the club yesterday after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old joined the Mexican outfit after terminating his contract with Serbian side FK Vojvodina.

The budding forward has already scored 6 goals in 5 games in Pre season for the second division side as they prepare to fight for promotion next season.

