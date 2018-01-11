Ex-Bechem United trainer Alberto Annese reveals desire to coach Hearts and Kotoko

Former Bechem United coach Alberto Annese has reiterated his desire to coach Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko if the opportunity arises.

Annese, who joined Bechem United on a two-year deal prior to last season, resigned from his position after few games into the second round of the campaign following a misunderstanding with the club's management.

But the 33-year-old trainer has expressed his eagerness to return to the Ghana League and has cast his sights on coaching the two of the most glamorous clubs in the country, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, as he believes he has the magic wand to lead them glory.

"Hearts of Oak and Kotoko are the best teams in Ghana and it is my dreams to one day lead them to win trophies," the Italian gaffer told Happy FM.

"They are the two most important teams I think every coach would want to coach because they have the biggest support base and the best managements, and are very rich clubs so of course, if you ask any coach in the Ghana Premier League, starting from the lower division to the elite, they would gladly love to coach those two clubs."

Hearts of Oak have failed to lift any major trophy since 2008/09 season when they won the Ghana Premier League title while Asante Kotoko clinched the MTN FA Cup last term after beating the Phobians 3-1 in the finals.

