Ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah opens up about his divorce,"It made me a better person"

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah has opened up about his divorce from his first wife, Henrietta.

According to the 34-year-old guardsman, their unfortunate divorce, taught him some basic life principles and made him stronger.

"The divorce didn’t break me down, it made me a better person. I’m not the first person and won’t be the last to get a divorce in the world, so I remained focused and didn’t allow it affect me,’’ he said on Joy News.

Mensah has since moved on and he is looking forward to return to action after a long injury layoff.

He has not been featured in a competitive match for over a year after his six-month contract with Swedish side, AFC United ended last year.

He represented the national U-20 team and was a member of Satellites team that won silver at the world cup in 2001.

He made his Black Stars debut against Algeria on 5th December 2001, just after his 19th birthday and has since become a regular, starring in two World Cup tournaments, 2006 and 2010.

