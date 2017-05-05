Ex-Black Stars great Osei Kofi tells Maxwell Konadu to stay away from the Black Stars

Former Ghana international Rev. Osei Kofi has told Maxwell Konadu to stay off from the Black Stars.

According to the former Asante Kotoko great, Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu should leave the team following Kwesi Appiah’s reappointment.

Rev. Osei Kofi believes the presence of Maxwell Konadu in the team will hamper the progress of Kwesi Appiah's developmental plans.

''The Ghana FA should give coach James Kwesi Appiah the needed freehand to work on his own,'' the 74-year-old one-time Stoke City FC target told Kumasi-based Light FM

''When he was first appointed as the head coach, he decided to choose Maxwell Konadu as his assistant just because of the cordial relationship that existed between them way back at club level as active footballers,''

''Honestly speaking, when he engaged Maxwell Konadu as his assistant, I emphatically told him that he has committed a big mistake in his coaching career for the first time as I made him aware that; considering the circumstances we are living in as Ghanaians, we need not to take hasty decisions just like that,'' he reckons.

He continued, ''Surprisingly, when we returned from the World Cup in Brazil, I called Konadu that now that Kwesi Appiah is no more with the team, would he fancy to take up the coaching role? he quickly went over the moon as he was very excited knowing very well that the chance has prevail itself for him,''

''Please my advice to him [Maxwell Konadu] is to please accept and stay away from the national team as he ought to do the honourable thing by leaving the job for Kwesi Appiah to do his work diligently.''

Mawell Konadu acted recently as the interim head coach of the Black Stars before Kwesi Appiah was reappointed for the top job last month.

