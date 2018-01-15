Ex-Black Stars striker Prince Opoku Polley named Accra Lions FC chief scout for Ashanti Region

Division One League campaigners Accra Lions FC have appointed ex-Black Stars striker Prince Opoku as chief scout for the Ashanti Region.

The former FC Twente and Heerenveen player has been tasked to help the club unearth budding talents in the region.

A club statement read: ''We have augmented our technical department by appointing former Black Stars striker Prince Opoku Polley as Chief Scout and ALFC ambassador for the Ashanti Region.

''His role is to identify promising talents in the region.

''The 48-year-old will serve as ALFC representative in the Ashanti region for the club's business to spot potential new ALFC players.''

