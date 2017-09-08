Ex-Bologna midfielder Jonathan Binotto happy Godfred Donsah is staying at the club

Former Bologna player Jonathan Binotto is pleased with the club's decision to hold onto sought-after midfielder Godfred Donsah.

The Ghana youth international was linked with a move to fellow Serie A side Torino.

But after protracted talks the Red and Blues decided against selling him.

Donsah has made a bright start to the season having scored one goal in their first two matches.

"I expected something more on the market. Avenatti and Falletti are a gamble but it's fair to bet on them. Poli will give substance and intensity to the midfielder while the stay of Masina and Donsah is surely positive."

