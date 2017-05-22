Ex-CAF communications director Habuba Suleiman to attend MTN-SWAG Awards

Mr. Habuba Suleiman, former Communications Director of Confederation of African Football (CAF) and African Football Consultant, would be among the special guests, who will grace the 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards Night.

The event is fixed for Saturday, May 27, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra, with over 28 sports men and women, drawn from 23 sporting disciplines set to receive honours for their outstanding performance in 2016.

A statement from the Secretariat of the Association said, Mr Suleiman, would arrive in Ghana on Friday, May 26, together with a three colleagues for the occasion.

He is expected to depart on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

The statement said, the participation of the former Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Communications Director, was at the invitation of the Association.

Mr. Suleiman is currently running an international consultancy company operating in Africa and Middle East, consulting for sporting organisations and FA’s advising on business opportunities for key football events such as AFCON and 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup.

Also attending the event, is the President of Togo Football Awards, Mr Henry Djagba.

Mr. Dzagba, is expected in Ghana in the early hours of Saturday, May 27, and return to Togo, on Sunday May 28.

