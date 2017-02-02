Ex-Cameroon star Antoine Bell calls on Ghana to utilize chances against Cameroon or risk missing finals

Ex-Cameroon star Antoine Bell has called on the Black Stars of Ghana to make sure they utilize their chances against his homes side if they want to make it to the finals of this year's AFCON.

The 62-year-old, who won the 1984 and 1988 Afcon titles, believes the Black Stars have the men to dominate possession but noted that they must utilize their chances or suffer the consequences.

The Black Stars take on the Indomitable Lions in the semifinals of the ongoing AFCON in Gabon and Bell thinks that Ghana must not joke with their chances.

“When Cameroon play Ghana, I’m not sure they’ll dominate possession because people saw them as a good side when they didn’t have the ball and tried to stop Senegal, the stronger side, to achieve a surprising result,” he told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

“Ghana will win the ball surely and maybe if they don’t make the difference with the ball they may suffer for it. We’re going to have two balanced teams, but you can’t say who is going to win because although Ghana qualified, we are yet to see a very brilliant Black Stars side so far in the competitions.”

Ghana have qualified to the semi-finals for the sixth consecutive time and are hoping to win their first title since 1982.

