Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien targeted by Croatian side HNK Rijeka
Michael Essien has been linked with Croatian club HNK Rijeka in the next transfer window.
But Essien is available on a free transfer after leaving Panathinaikos whom he is seeking a severance package.
UK-based online portal Metro claims the former Chelsea star is looking at moving in the summer.
The 34-year-old has been training at the English giants to improve his fitness ahead of a move.
Essien started his career at Bastia before making a switch to Olympique Marseille where he was successful.
He spent a season-long loan spell at Real Madrid and then played for AC Milan.
