Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien targeted by Croatian side HNK Rijeka

Published on: 18 February 2017
Michael Essien

Michael Essien has been linked with Croatian club HNK Rijeka in the next transfer window.

But Essien is available on a free transfer after leaving Panathinaikos whom he is seeking a severance package.

UK-based online portal Metro claims the former Chelsea star is looking at moving in the summer.

The 34-year-old has been training at the English giants to improve his fitness ahead of a move.

Essien started his career at Bastia before making a switch to Olympique Marseille where he was successful.

He spent a season-long loan spell at Real Madrid and then played for AC Milan.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • papa says:
    February 18, 2017 06:50 pm
    he shud retire. not sure he keeps insisting on playing.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations