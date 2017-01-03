Ex-Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy wins MVP on debut with Hapoel Afula

Ghana and former Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy won the MVP on his debut for Hapoel Afula in a sign of good things to come.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the club on last night after sealing the deal from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

McCarthy, the former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, joined his new club on Sunday when the winter transfer window in Israel opened.

He made his debut on Monday night helping them to an impressive 2-0 victory over Ironi Nesher and was even named man-of-the-match.

