Ex-Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy wins MVP on debut with Hapoel Afula

Published on: 03 January 2017
Philemon McCarthy of Hearts of Oak

Ghana and former Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy won the MVP on his debut for Hapoel Afula in a sign of good things to come.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the club on last night after sealing the deal from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

McCarthy, the former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, joined his new club on Sunday when the winter transfer window in Israel opened.

He made his debut on Monday night helping them to an impressive 2-0 victory over Ironi Nesher and was even named man-of-the-match.

 

