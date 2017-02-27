Ex-Dwarfs captain Stephen Aidoo says Ghana Premier League standard is like a 'school game'

Former Ebusua Dwarfs captain Stephen Aidoo has grated the Ghana Premier League and likened the standard of play to a 'school game'.

The rugged centre-back believes there is enough quality players in the Ghana top-flight any longer.

He drew his conclusion after watching Dwarfs draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak last Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Aidoo posted on his Facebook page: '' The standard is low. Like watching a school game.''

