Ex-Dwarfs captain Stephen Aidoo says Ghana Premier League standard is like a 'school game'

Published on: 27 February 2017
Stephen Aidoo

Former Ebusua Dwarfs captain Stephen Aidoo has grated the Ghana Premier League and likened the standard of play to a 'school game'.

The rugged centre-back believes there is enough quality players in the Ghana top-flight any longer.

He drew his conclusion after watching Dwarfs draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak last Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Aidoo posted on his Facebook page: '' The standard is low. Like watching a school game.''

