Ghanaian striker Justice Ato Mensah has joined Congolese side Sanga Balende on a two-year contract as a free agent.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs is reported to have signed the contract earlier this month.

He played two seasons for the Cape Coast based side at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

Ato Mensah previously was in the books of Sekondi Eleven Wise.

