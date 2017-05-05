"Ex-footballers dreams of coaching Black Stars are in danger if..-Kofi Manu

Controversial football administrator Kofi Manu believes that former players dream of handling the Black Stars could be dashed should the newly appointed Black Stars technical bench fail to help Kwesi Appiah succeed in his second spell.

“The danger here is that, if Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingson, Maxwell Konadu and Ibrahim Tanko have been given roles in the Black Stars, Ghanaians will be expecting too much from them and if they are not lucky and they fail, they will be blocking the chances of ex-players who hold the desire to one day coach the team,” Kofi Manu told Happy FM Wamputu Sports.

“I said this because if you have a team of five people mining the technical team of the Black Stars where they have all played and contributed well to its success story and they cannot use their experience to help Kwesi Appiah churn out the right results Ghanaians are yearning for, it means we’re doomed."

Maxwell Konadu and Ibrahim Tanko have been appointed as two deputies while Richard Kingson and Stephen Appiah will steer the roles of goalkeepers’ trainer and team manager respectively.

