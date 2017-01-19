Ex-France star Wily Sagnol to visit Ghana under Mirage Football Academy invitation
Ex-France international Willy Sagnol will arrive in the country today (Thursday) for a football program.
He has been invited by Mirage Football Academy for a training programme with the academy's coaches and players.
''While in the country, the 39-year old former manager of Bordeaux will take time to meet the media, and make studio appearances during the Ghana-Mali Afcon match,'' Mirage Football Academy chairman Sarpong Boateng Okyere disclosed.
''He will also engage coaches and players of the Mirage Academy at our Gyankama base.''
Sagnol, a former Bayern Munich star, had a glittering playing career for club and country.