Ex-Fulham star John Pantsil returns to South Africa today with Kaizer Chiefs youngsters after experimental trip in London

Former Fulham defender John Pantsil is expected to return to South Africa today after ending an experimental trip with Kaizer Chiefs youngsters.

Pantsil, an assistant coach of the Amakhosi spent some time at Motspur Park this month with some young players from the South African giants.

Youngster Lorenzo Gordinho, Ryan Moon, Emmanuel Letlotlo and Siyabonga Ngezana jetted off to England last weeek to train with the Championship side.

But they are expected to return to South Africa to continue with their development.

