Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi offers valuable advise to Otto Addo

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyatakyi has advised Black Stars coach Otto Addo to be firm in making decisions with regards to his team.

Addo is expected to name a 55-man preliminary squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, rumours are rife the German-trained coach could be forced to include players he might not be willing to work with.

The ex-GFA capo, who led Ghana to three World Cups has urged the former player to stand his grounds because he will be held responsible for the performance of the team at the end of the day.

“No coach worth his salt will allow somebody to dictate to him who should play and who should not play,” he told Joy Sports.

“If any coach did that, then he’s not a coach because as a coach, the responsibility lies squarely at your doorstep.”

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in a difficult group alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Addo will name his final squad before November 15, with the World Cup expected to start five days later.