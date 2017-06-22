Ex-GFA chairman Jawula backs Kwesi Appiah to end Ghana's AFCON title drought

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman Alhaji MND Jawula has thrown his weight behind Kwesi Appiah to deliver the AFCON trophy to Ghanaians in his second spell as Black Stars coach.

The Black Stars have gone 35-years without tasting glory in the continent's football showpiece since defeating Libya 7-6 on penalties.

But Jawula holds that the 56-year-old is the right man to end the nation's long title drought.

“He has understudied all the coaches that came before him and i am sure he has a lot to offer this country”

“If we are patient with him,am sure he is a particular coach who will win us the AFCON title,” Jawula told Starr Sports.

“In football there will hard times and good times too so all he needs is time and support and he will send us to the promise land,” he added

Appiah started his reign in a scintillating manner as he led the team to wallop the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 fortnight ago at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the opening fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

