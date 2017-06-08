Ex-GFA executive committee member claims the Ghana Premier League has stagnated

Former vice President of the Ghana Football Association and bank roller of Great Olympics Fred Pappoe claims the Ghana Premier League has been left behind by some of the competing leagues on the continent.

“I think we are stagnant. We are not growing and I think we have the opportunity to grow,” Pappoe told Adam Adjei on Agoo TV’s Dwidwamu Sports Wednesday.

“The fact of the matter is that if you look at the football scene altogether, I think we can still do a lot of things better.

“We take so many things for granted. if you are administering something you don’t have to take it for granted,” he noted

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)