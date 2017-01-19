Ex-Ghana captain CK Akonnor jumps to the defence on under-fire AFCON striker Jordan Ayew

Ex-Ghana captain CK Akonnor says criticisms of Jordan Ayew's performance in their 1-0 win over Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations are unfair and harsh.

The Aston Villa player was roasted by fans for his lame display with many calling for him to be benched in next match against Mali on Saturday.

Akonnor, who now coaches Division One League side Dreams FC, feels the criticisms are not fair.

''I must admit that we are being too harsh on him [Jordan Ayew]," Akonnor told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

''In the game, he was doing a lot of track back for his brother and try to reach Asamoah Gyan on several occasions.The concentration is on Asamoah Gyan so it was important that Jordan and Andre Ayew take advantage of that.

''He was able to take men on when he moved to the right position. This is our first match and we won. We should look for areas to improve especially in our next matches not rather be on one player and criticize him.''

Akonnor has however admitted Ayew was wasteful at times: ''Yes I agree he messed up a couple of times but is normal. We should not blame him too much.''

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)