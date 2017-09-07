Ex-Ghana captain CK Akunnor rejects premature retirements of Gyan, Ayew brothers

Former Ghana captain CK Akunnor has rejected calls for the early retirements of Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers.

There have been a wave of calls for the three players to retire from the national team over perceived disunity.

Outspoken veteran coach JE Sarpong has advised Gyan to retire from the team while urging the Ayew brothers - Andre and Jordan to also call time on their international careers.

But former Ghana captain CK Akunnor disagrees insisting the trio still have a lot to offer.

‘’I think the boys played very well, tactically they were calm and made everything very difficult for the Congolese. Change of attitude I will say did the magic for the boys. The same group of players could play and would have the same attitude, same way other group of players will play and have a different attitude that is the game of football” He told Kumasi based Abusua FM.

He added ‘’If you look at the way they started and the impression they gave from the beginning clearly you could see these guys willing to play and willing to fight and were able to give us the necessary victory at the end they made the game it was embarrassing for the Congolese team’’.

‘’The selection Kwesi Appiah did was on point and I think going he has to continue doing that to help the team win matches’’.

‘’There’s time where players will come and go others will come also come on board and pay their dues but for us to say the players who didn’t play on Tuesday to retire prematurely isn’t the best.’’

‘’I think the call for the head coach to stop calling those players are unjustifiable because this same players you are calling for their exit are the same players who have won matches for the Black Stars.

‘’When you begin to do this you retire players and they go will some bitterness which isn’t good for the country’’.

‘’These players won’t play for the national team forever they will certainly leave but the question is should we just sack Asamoah, Gyan and the Ayew brothers simply because they performed poorly in just one match absolutely no that would be unfair’ Akunnor concluded.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)