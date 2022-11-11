Ex-Ghana captain Stephan Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea Kingston World Cup snub

Former Ghana captain Stephan Appiah says it was tough moment following Laryea Kingston's exclusion from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

Kingston had been an integral member of the senior national team and had formed an incredible partnership with Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

Kingston had missed Ghana's first appearance at the World Cup in Germany 2006 and was expecting to make his first appearance at the global stage in South Africa 2010.

He had played in all the qualifiers and also joined the team for camping in France but was dropped despite all the sacrifices and hard work by Coach Milovan Rajevac.

Stephen Appiah who was then captain of the team recalled that it was a very difficult and tough time for the attacking midfielder.

“In France 2010 when Laryea Kingston was dropped, it was very difficult because when we talk about the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was one of the players who made it possible for Ghana. In 2006 he couldn’t get a chance to go to Germany,” Appiah told JoyNews.

“In 2010 we camped in France and he was dropped, it was bad to see Laryea Kingston that evening. It was difficult because you don’t know what was going through his head that night because he did everything possible for the team to qualify.

“I went to his room with Richard Kingson his brother and it was terrible. I went to sleep thinking of Laryea Kingston, it was bad, very bad.”

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder in a series of interview admits it still hurts he never played in the FIFA World Cup for Ghana.