Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah backs Black Stars to bounce back against DR Congo

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has tasked the Black Stars to dust themselves off the defeat to Egypt and mount a strong challenge in the quarter-final against DR Congo.

The Stars succumbed 1-0 to the Pharaohs in Port Gentil to miss out on top spot in Group D.

They travel to Oyem to face Group C leaders DR Congo in a tough duel on Sunday.

Appiah has told the current crop of stars to put the defeat behind them

''For now we lost and it is important we put it behind us and move forward, we have Congo to play in our next game and we should focus on that game,'' he said on GHone TV.